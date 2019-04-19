‘Meet 7-year-old Coastie Kid Jackson,” a post on The Coastie Voice announced on an “I Wear Orange for Jackson T-Shirt Fundraiser” page (bit.ly/CGjackson). “On Thursday, March 28, he was air lifted out of an Astoria, Oregon, emergency room to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland at 5:30 p.m., and by 8:30 that night, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.”
Jackson Humpal is pictured, inset, and with his Coast Guard family, his father, Petty Officer First Class Christopher Humpal, his mother, Ashley, and younger brother, Wyatt.
“We are selling T-shirts to help Jackson’s family,” the post continues, “to offset the cost of treatments, travel and overnight stays while he undergoes chemotherapy.” He is currently located at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland.
To place a T-shirt order, go to bit.ly/CGjackson2. Email the completed form to USCGMSOY2015.StaceyBenson@gmail.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. April 26. At that time, the shirt orders will be placed, and will take seven to 10 business days to complete. To drop off an order form, or for information, call Benson at 401-302-7909.
“Jackson started his first round of chemotherapy on March 29, and took it like a champ!” The Coastie Voice added. “We do not know exactly how long he and his family will be in Portland for treatment, but we do know that he has a long road ahead.”
