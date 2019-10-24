How much does a living, swimming whale weigh? Until recently, no one knew. However, researchers from the Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies in Denmark and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the U.S. tackled the question by using drones.
Pictured, a mother and calf, with a drone at work, courtesy of Fredrik Christiansen of the Aarhus Institute , taken under research permits.
"By measuring the body length, width and height of free-living southern right whales photographed by drones," a WHOI report (bit.ly/whalelbs) says, "researchers were able to develop a model that accurately calculated the body volume and mass of the whales." Problem solved.
