"Well, look what made its way back to the Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse!" Judith Niland (pictured inset) wrote in an email.
"A few weeks ago, Hank and Kristina Sohler of Astoria attended a performance of the 35th season of 'Shanghaied in Astoria' bearing gifts. That night, they presented to the company on stage two hand-built shadow boxes filled with little brightly painted clay versions of all 26 characters of 'Shanghaied' they found at a garage sale in Hammond a few years back.
"Unbeknownst to the Sohlers, these little 4-inch dolls were created by me — a 'Shanghaied' veteran and local artist — back in 1997 for the very first raffle baskets given away to raise funds for the long-running nonprofit.
“It was a little exciting to see my art from over 20 years ago. You never know where it goes until it comes back. I really appreciate the Sohlers' generosity to bring them home. And, I will always wonder who took the time to create the beautiful shadow boxes to house these little guys — another mystery, I guess."
"These one-of-a-kind originals now have a permanent place at the ASOC Playhouse, and will be on display for all to enjoy," Judith added. "Stop in and see for yourself! The 35th season of 'Shanghaied in Astoria' runs until Sept. 14."
