From The Daily Astorian, Sunday, Sept. 19, 1897: Knappa, Sept. 16 — The long expected arrival of the advance train of the Astoria & Columbia River railroad was the occasion for great rejoicing here today. Flags fluttered, and all Knappa was out in holiday attire … happy school children … presented the first locomotive with a set of flags and a huge bouquet …
A wreath with the familiar name of Hammond in floral letters was hung across the headlight, and all did their best to make the iron horse welcome after awaiting his coming for so many years — 20 or more.
Note: Another locomotive is pictured. Businessman Andrew B. Hammond built the railroad line, which was completed in May 1898 and went from Portland to Seaside. It was absorbed by the Spokane Portland & Seattle Railway in the early 1900s, then abandoned or sold off in the 1990s. (bit.ly/acrr1, bit.ly/acrr2)
