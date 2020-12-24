Just in case you're wondering, an official from the World Health Organization, Maria Van Kerkhove, has declared that the coronavirus pandemic will not stop Santa's annual worldwide travels to deliver gifts (bit.ly/WHOsanta).
"I understand the concern for Santa, because he is of older age," she said at a recent press briefing. "I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus. We had a brief chat with him, and he is doing very well, and Mrs. Claus is doing very well, and they are very busy right now."
She also explained that several world leaders had contacted the WHO to say they had relaxed both quarantine and airspace rules for Santa and his reindeer, "so he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children." And now you know.
