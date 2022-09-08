Ear: Westport

Since this weekend is the Westport Reunion, a little Westport history is in order.

The town is named after "Captain" John West (1809-1888) who was a native of Scotland. He immigrated to Quebec, Canada, where he apprenticed as a millwright, got married and had a family. In 1849, he was one of the many who traveled to California to find riches in the gold rush. Fortune eluded him however, and he wound up in Astoria, working as a millwright again.

