Since this weekend is the Westport Reunion, a little Westport history is in order.
The town is named after "Captain" John West (1809-1888) who was a native of Scotland. He immigrated to Quebec, Canada, where he apprenticed as a millwright, got married and had a family. In 1849, he was one of the many who traveled to California to find riches in the gold rush. Fortune eluded him however, and he wound up in Astoria, working as a millwright again.
In 1853, he and his wife, Margaret, settled on a 640-acre donation land claim on the Columbia River, where he built a water-driven sawmill. The town of Westport began growing around the mill, which became steam-powered in the early 1860s. By 1868, he was exporting wood to Australia. (The mill, sold in the early 1900s, kept going until 1956.)
Also in 1868, he and several other businessmen founded the Westport Cannery, thought to be the first on the Oregon side of the Columbia River. The fish canning business was soon booming, and West garnered even more success by inventing an automated can filling machine, finding uses for salmon waste, canning meat and berries on the fishing off-season and exporting canned salmon.
West died in 1888 and is buried in the Westport Cemetery. His name lives on not only with town's name, but with his brand label, John West Foods Ltd. of Liverpool, England, which sells canned goods worldwide.