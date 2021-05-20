Fun rerun: Denny Tibbetts, of Berkeley, California, visited the Astoria Column recently, and wanted to know the story behind the bronze relief map donated by the Angora Hiking Club in 1966. Part of the map is pictured, courtesy of Astoria Daily Photo (tinyurl.com/columnmap).
Bob Westerberg, chief guide of the hiking club, explained: The club was founded July 4, 1920, "on the summit of Saddle Mountain, long before easy trails and highway access. A logging railroad took them out to the base of the mountain, and hikers pretty much scrambled directly up the south slope.
"In the 1930s, the club had built a cabin on the north face of Tillamook Head on a parcel of land acquired, and later sold to, Oregon State Parks for the coast hiking trail …"
Part of the money from the sale made the brass relief map at the Column possible.
"The map was the dream of Ruben Jensen, an Astoria High School photo and mechanical drawing instructor," Bob added. "… Jensen designed the map with all the inscriptions, including the 'new' Astoria Bridge."
And now you know the story, too. (In One Ear, 4/22/2016)