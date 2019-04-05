A little April Fools’ Day fun, “What Doesn’t Belong,” from the Flavel House on Eighth Street: “The Flavel House Museum’s curator has been up to some foolish behavior — April Fools’ behavior that is,” a note from that august institution said.
“All through the month of April the Flavel House Museum will have items that don’t quite belong … like the Atari game in the library. Help the staff straighten everything out, and possibly earn a special gift from Mo’s Seafood and Chowder restaurant (who made the event possible).” That sounds like a challenge.
