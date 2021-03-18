Fun rerun: "We just found one of our crab pots!" Kari Petersen posted on Facebook. "It is like finding a needle in a haystack. Big ocean." The crab pot is pictured.
"What in the world is on this crab pot?" she asked. "That crab pot has been in the ocean for years … It is all over the rope and pot."
"The consensus of the researchers here at Point Adams is that this anemone is of the genus Metridium farcimen, otherwise known as the Gigantic Anemone," Michelle Rub, a fisheries biologist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries in Hammond, wrote. "But it's hard to say definitively without seeing the plumes."
Kelsey Adkisson, of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's marine resources program, wrote that "our biologists said they are a type of anemone called pile or plumose anemones" and agree about the genus.
So, there you have it: Anemone, genus Metridium; exact species — hard to say, under the circumstances. (In One Ear, 5/19/17)