Does anyone know what the mystery caterpillar-looking object in the photo is used for? There are 21 tires hung on a metal pole. Photographer Nellie Hux took the shot last Saturday on Benson Beach, near the campgrounds, on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington.
Nellie wasn’t sure what it was, either, but noted that “the pole looked like it had bolts on one end, so it would have been upright.” Even her dog looks puzzled.
Any ideas? If you know what it is, please email ewilson@dailyastorian.com or call 971-704-1918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.