Tires

Does anyone know what the mystery caterpillar-looking object in the photo is used for? There are 21 tires hung on a metal pole. Photographer Nellie Hux took the shot last Saturday on Benson Beach, near the campgrounds, on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington.

Nellie wasn’t sure what it was, either, but noted that “the pole looked like it had bolts on one end, so it would have been upright.” Even her dog looks puzzled.

Any ideas? If you know what it is, please email ewilson@dailyastorian.com or call 971-704-1918.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Daily Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

