On April Fools’ Day, Kelly’s Brighton Marina in Rockaway Beach posted Scott Barstad’s photo of an orca cruising around Tillamook Bay on their Facebook page. Surely it was a joke, right?
Nope, it wasn’t. “It was for real!!” someone at the Marina replied when asked in a Facebook message. “One lone male in Tillamook Bay for about an hour.”
Among the comments under the photo were a few by Josh McInnes (pictured, inset), who identified the killer whale as T049C. And he certainly would know, since it turns out he’s the research coordinator at Monterey Bay Marine Life Studies, and lead scientist at the Transient Killer Whale Research Project in Victoria, British Columbia, and has been watching transient killer whales for years.
So how does he know which whale is which? “Well, killer whales can be identified based on distinguishing markings on the saddle patch and dorsal fin,” he explained. “Often scars, nicks, gouges are permanent features. The three different types of killer whale are residents, transients and offshores. They all look different and also differ in acoustics, genetics, diet and behavior.”
Why was the orca roaming around Tillamook Bay? “Well, T049C is a transient killer whale,” he noted. “They specialize in foraging for marine mammals. Transients often enter small bays and inlets looking for marine mammal prey like harbor seals, often using stealth in the form of passive listening. This behavior allows them to hear a splashing seal.” A simple case of dine and dash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.