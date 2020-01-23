"I have been digging through boxes," Astoria's favorite ex-patriot Daymon Edwards (who now lives in Korea) wrote, "… (and) ran across something you might be interested in. This letter to the editor appeared Nov. 14, 1987 … it was timely then, timely now — very little changes." The title is "What's new?"
Here's the letter: "'What's new in River City?' you ask. Well, you might want to call the topic 'Small Town Friendliness.' Burger King has the nerve to want to come to Astoria!
"Columbia House Condominiums are up in arms again with stories of devaluation of property and traffic hazards, same line used against the proposed hardware store. It wasn't too long ago when the condominiums went through the process to build. The residents on the hill with river views said the same thing about the proposed prison-like structure.
"Dairy Queen received a public funds loan to remodel, and what a fine use of the money. Everyone connected with the project said how it would help the community. Other restaurants in town didn't like the idea at all.
"Enter McDonald's. What a joy it is to get out onto Marine Drive from their drive-through going west. They received an award from their parent company for landscaping. Did the judges go to the back facing Bond Street?
"The tree limbs slap you in the face as you walk by, cardboard blocks on the sidewalk and the mansard roofline doesn't even go across the back. This kind of false front devalues the property on Bond Street.
"We live in a free enterprise system. Most of the aforementioned like it, as long as they are the first on the block.
"Please do us all a favor. Work hard on your own property and don't volunteer for the promotion or welcoming committee of Astoria. Daymon Edwards, 330 Bond St., Astoria."
Does the complaint sound familiar? The letter was written over 30 years ago, yet it's timely, indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.