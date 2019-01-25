Foolish or not, some things one just takes for granted. For instance, many assume the North Pole politely stays put. Well, it doesn’t. It’s always been moving, but now it’s been heading towards Siberia at a rate of 34 miles a year for the last few years, which is causing navigational concerns, the UK Express reports.
With the pole moving much faster than expected, the World Magnetic Model (based on the North Pole location), which is used for GPS worldwide, urgently needs to be updated now by global geomagnetism experts, instead of waiting until 2020 as planned. Precision is vital for GPS, and “Nature” reports that the current location reference almost exceeds “the acceptable (safe) limit for navigational errors.”
You might want to keep an eye on your compass, though. (bit.ly/polemove)
