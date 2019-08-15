On Aug. 4, Kit Ketcham was taking a stroll on the Astoria Riverwalk in Alderbrook, and was just east of the eastern-most trestle, when she smelled "a horrendous odor of rot, or sewage, or something similar. It wasn't just a sniff of it, it was significant."
She couldn't see anything suspicious lying about, or in the water, that would cause such a stench, so she was mystified. She posted the problem on Facebook, hoping someone would take a look and figure it out. It was starting to sound like a Hitchcock movie.
"The mystery of the smell on the Riverwalk is solved!" she posted on Facebook Aug. 6. "Astoria Police Department patrol officers joined me this afternoon to check out the smell … here's a photo (shown) taken by Officer Thomas Litwin who, with Officer Cory Gerig, came out to investigate this afternoon. It's a very large sturgeon (6 feet or so), caught in a gap between big rocks and stinking up the neighborhood!"
"Thanks to APD's finest: The detectives, Officers Gerig and Litwin, who solved the mystery!" Kit added. "And, thanks to the person who called APD for assistance."
