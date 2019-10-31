Want to dress up for Halloween with minimal effort and expense? Check out “102 cheap and easy Halloween costumes,” with instructions, from Livingonthecheap.com (tinyurl.com/hallowup).
You could be a flowerpot, or a crayon, or a bag of jellybeans, or even a floor lamp. Or you could be Medusa (with rubber snakes), a Freudian slip or a cereal killer. On the other hand, the Victorian photo shown demonstrates what can go quite dreadfully wrong when making homemade masks.
And, the perfect "keep it simple" un-costume: Be a werewolf, but wear your regular clothes, explaining that Halloween did not fall on a full moon.
