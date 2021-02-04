Julie Engstrom asked, "Does anyone know what the numbers mean on the big rocks on the jetty?" on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page. Her photo of some North Jetty boulders is shown.
Who would know the answer? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Portland, of course. They handle the maintenance of all three North Coast jetties.
"First, most of the jetty stones have two numbers painted on them," Edward "Tom" Conning replied. "One number, the number without decimals, represents a serial number that the contractor used for tracking purposes.
"The other number, with decimals, represents the weight of the stone in tons. So, the stone with the 10.33 painted on it weighs 10.33 tons, or 20,660 pounds."
He also provided jetty construction updates: "South Jetty: We anticipate resuming placement this spring. So far, we've imported approximately 125,500 tons of jetty stone and placed 25,500 tons of stone.
"… We have been rehabbing the jetty system for the last several years — completing work on Jetty A in 2018 and North Jetty in 2019."
"These jetties ensure reliability of this gateway to the Columbia River," he explained. "The amount of wheat, soybean and other material that goes through this jetty system to the world is extremely important to the region and the nation."