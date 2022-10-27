Ear: Ufos

For decades we've been told Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs, aka UFOs), aren't real — despite reports of being seen by both military and nonmilitary pilots, and thousands of civilians on the ground. (You can check the National UFO Reporting Center for the latest sightings. By the way, there were 468 reported in September.)

Actually, in just the last few months, Weather.com reports, there have been several incidents over the Pacific Ocean. Pilot Mark Hulsey, a former military pilot, reported three objects flying above him to air traffic control. "They just keep going in circles," he recalled. "I was an F-18 pilot in the Marine Corps, and I'm telling you, I've done many intercepts; I've never seen anything like this." More than 15 commercial flights saw the same phenomena.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.