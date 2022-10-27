For decades we've been told Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs, aka UFOs), aren't real — despite reports of being seen by both military and nonmilitary pilots, and thousands of civilians on the ground. (You can check the National UFO Reporting Center for the latest sightings. By the way, there were 468 reported in September.)
Actually, in just the last few months, Weather.com reports, there have been several incidents over the Pacific Ocean. Pilot Mark Hulsey, a former military pilot, reported three objects flying above him to air traffic control. "They just keep going in circles," he recalled. "I was an F-18 pilot in the Marine Corps, and I'm telling you, I've done many intercepts; I've never seen anything like this." More than 15 commercial flights saw the same phenomena.
Last week NASAannounced that it wants to know more about what's going on in the sky "to ensure the safety of aircraft," even though "there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial." Consequently the agency has "selected 16 individuals to participate in its independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)." The study started Monday, and will last nine months. Other federal entities are researching the phenomena, as well.
The NASA study results will be made public in mid-2023. At least it's a start.