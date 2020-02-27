In last week's column, it was mentioned how diptheria could form a heavy membrane of fungus at the back of the throat that could suffocate the patient. From The Daily Astorian, Thursday, Feb. 27, 1879, a ray of hope:
• Cure for Diptheria: Dr. Field of England, says an eastern paper has treated diptheria with perfect success by this method, never having lost a patient.
… He put a teaspoonful of flour of brimstone (sulphur) into a wine glass of water, and stirred it with his finger instead of a spoon. … When well mixed, he gave it as a gargle. Instead of spitting out the gargle, he recommends the swallowing of it …
… When the fungus was too nearly closing to allow the gargling, he blew the sulphur through a quill into the throat, and after the fungus had shrunk to allow of it, then the gargling.
"In case it is impossible for the patient to gargle, a live coal may be placed on a shovel, and sprinkling a teaspoonful or two of flour of brimstone at a time upon it, the sufferer may hold the head over it, inhaling it."
Note: It sounds bizarre, but apparently this somewhat unconventional treatment was not unheard of.
In the Sydney Morning Herald in Australia, on July 7, 1868, a story said: "The terrible ravages of diphtheria … render it desirable that the beneficial effects of sulphurous acid … should be more generally known." (bit.ly/dipsulph1)
The Queenslander of Brisbane, Australia, on Nov. 16, 1872, noted that the Melbourne board of health in Melbourne wanted to investigate claims that sulphur fumes in the sick room worked "in some of the worst cases." (bit.ly/dipsulph2)
England's Dr. Field really got around, as Littel's Living Age, Volume 143, 1879, ran almost the same story as appears in The Daily Astorian. (bit.ly/dipsulph3)
And then, there's the 1885 "Hand-book of Useful Information," by Charles E. Houghtaling. Under "cures," he notes that once an English doctor, John B. Wiles, heard about the sulphur treatment in an American newspaper, he began saving diptheria patients with it. (bit.ly/Houghtaling)
One can't help but wonder how many more lives could have been saved if only the word had gotten out faster.
