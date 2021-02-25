Now that crabbing season is upon us, fishermen will be out on the water catching as much Dungeness as they can. Ever wonder where they are fishing, exactly? Or where any type of fishing vessel is, for that matter? Wonder no more.
You can track the ones who have Automatic Identification System transponders aboard via the MarineTraffic.com map at tinyurl.com/where-boat
The larger icons on the live map are the container ships, etc., that ply our waters. The fishing boats are the small orange icons. Just hover over one of them, and it will tell you the boat's name; click on it, and a few more details are available. The screenshot shown was taken around noon Monday.
Too bad it can't tell you how much they've caught.