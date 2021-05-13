TheTravel.com had some flattering, albeit rather puzzling, things to say about Astoria in its "These U.S. Movie Filming Locations Are Just As Amazing In Person As They Are On Screen" story.
Calling Astoria a "seaside community" (has it moved?), the writer notes that "this seemingly ordinary, yet gorgeous, coastal town doesn't seem like the place where major motion pictures would be filmed …" Gee, thanks.
Icing on the cake? The story's accompanying photo shows Haystack Rock in the background (courtesy of Expedia.ca). The story is filed under "Travel Writers Who Don't Actually Travel."