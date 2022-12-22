The Santa-watchers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command are on the job, officially tracking Santa's arrival at NoradSanta.org. So how did NORAD get involved? A 1955 Sears, Roebuck & Co. advertisement printed the phone number for kids to call Santa, with one caveat: "Kiddies, be sure and dial the correct number."
A SmithsonianMagazine.com story tells of a kid who misdialed, and reached the Continental Air Defense Command (which became NORAD in 1958), commander-in-chief Col. Harry Shoup's operations hotline. Unfortunately, it was during the Cold War, when eyes were on the skies in case of a Soviet attack.
When first asked if he was Santa, the startled colonel replied, "There may be a guy called Santa Claus at the North Pole, but he's not the one I worry about coming from that direction." The poor kid on the other end must have been flummoxed. Shoup's staff added Santa's sleigh to the map used to track unidentified aircraft, and the annual happy tradition was born.
NORAD finally explains how Santa travels the world in one night: "... Santa does not experience time the way we do. His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months ... Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum." And now you know.
Don't have a computer or smartphone? Never fear, you can call 877-HI-NORAD for Santa's up-to-date location. And to all, a good night!