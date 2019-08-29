Since 2014, the Ear has been trying to find the answer to a genuine Astoria history mystery: What happened to the Tapiola Park fighter jet? Yes, in the early 1960s, there really was a genuine fighter jet there for kids to play on.
Here's what we know so far, courtesy of Jonah Dart-McLean, Astoria Parks Maintenance supervisor, who directed the Ear to the 2016 Astoria Parks Master Plan (bit.ly/APRDplan, page 516), which provided the photo shown, and says the following:
"At some time in the late 1950s and early 1960s, a U.S. Air Force F86-E Sabre jet was on display at Tapiola. The jet was placed there by Mayor Harry Steinbock. It was at the site prior to 1960, and was eventually removed due to damage from years of children playing on the plane.
"At one point, volunteers built a pedestal on which the plane was mounted. The jet was marked with the Serial No. 13042 (actually, it's 13024) which was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in 1950s for training with the 3595th Fighter Group, 3598th Fighter Squadron. It was destroyed in a mid-air collision near Las Vegas Nevada on Jan. 8, 1953.
"The date of collision and the dates of location at Tapiola raise questions as to whether the crashed plane was restored or the serial number was representative and not the actual plane number."
So … not only is the final disposition of the jet unknown, we're not even sure which jet it actually was.
So far, the Clatsop County Historical Society, Astoria Parks and Recreation and Rosemary Johnson (former city planner and Astoria historian) have said they don't know what happened to it. Do you?
If so, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Inquiring minds really want to know.
