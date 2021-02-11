Martha "Marty" Lavonne Benthin Evans has been missing for 31 years this month. According to The Doe Network (bit.ly/DoeNetMarty), Marty, 33, left the High Climber Room Lounge in Knappa on Feb. 10, 1990, driving a 1984 brown Ford truck, and vanished.
"She had left a wedding reception to run into the nearby town of Warrenton to pick up something and had clearly planned to return," her sister, Linda Benthin-Weirup, explained. "Law enforcement at the time told (our) family that she had voluntarily disappeared and refused to take a missing person report."
This was despite the fact that Marty didn't take her purse, and the only known clothing she had with her was the bridesmaid dress she was wearing and a jacket. She was last seen getting gas at a gas station outside Astoria, where she was talking on the phone, upset and crying. The truck was last seen there.
"No missing person report equals no investigation into someone's disappearance," Linda said.
Noted, so no one was even questioned at the time of Marty's disappearance. In fact, Marty wasn't listed as officially missing until around 2005, when Detective Matt Beeson of the Oregon State Police took over the case. Linda and her mother gave DNA samples so they could be matched to any unidentified remains that were found.
One explanation for Marty's disappearance might be the sloughs in the area.
"It is also possible that Marty misjudged the road," Linda said, "and ended up in the Brownsmead Slough — which has some pockets of extremely deep water."
There are rumors of a truck being at the bottom.
Last year, a volunteer diver made three dives. Unfortunately, he "never found anything solid," Linda said.
If you know anything about what happened to Marty Benthin Evans, call Detective Beeson at 503-861-0781, ext. 34006.
"Our family needs confirmed answers," Linda said.
"There are so many what ifs, thousands of what ifs," she told KOIN News 6 (bit.ly/KOINMarty). "You're always looking, always, and you never quit looking … your heart and your mind tells you to keep right on going."