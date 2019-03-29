‘I didn’t think I’d get to write this post, to be honest,” Maria Nagy of the Tillamook Animal Shelter (@TillamookAnimalShelter) posted recently on the shelter’s Facebook page. “I didn’t really think we’d ever know what happened to Piper.”
“Piper went missing in Neskowin back on March 13,” she said. “She’s an older girl, 13 years old, and doesn’t get around that well. Her parents, many people in the Neskowin community searched for her nonstop. Her family doesn’t live here, they kept driving back to search. Things were looking grim … maybe she wasn’t coming back.
“Then March 22, we got a call from some vacationers who had just arrived at their vacation home, and discovered a dog, stuck on the hill behind their place … on the other side of the creek! A long way from where she started.
“The gentleman who found her coaxed her down and led her across the creek to safety and rescue. He called us to find out what to do next. He said he found a yellow dog, I joyously yelled, ‘It’s Piper!’ and within a few minutes her parents were contacted, and all was good with the world.” Piper is pictured, courtesy of the Neskowin and Friends Facebook page.
Piper is back home, and seems no worse for her adventure except for being a bit tired. Of course, her “parents” are very grateful and thankful for the good people of Neskowin who looked for her, and for her rescuers, who finally found her.
In the aftermath of the ordeal, Piper’s very relieved “mom” offers one bit of advice: “Never lose hope.”
