On Christmas Eve, the North American Air Defense Command knows exactly where Santa Claus is, and you can track him on Tuesday night, too, on their website, noradsanta.org. Of course, there's also an app for that.
Don't have a computer or smartphone? Never fear, you can call 877-HiNORAD for Santa's up-to-date location.
Santa is tracked by Rudolph's bright red nose, which gives off an infrared signature — similar to that of a missile launch, apparently — allowing the defense command satellites to detect the location of Santa's sleigh.
So how does Santa deliver all those presents in just one night? Defense command thinks that since Santa would only be able to stay only three ten-thousandths of a second in each home to get the job done — and we all know Santa takes his time getting down the chimney, stuffing stockings and eating cookies — there's only "one logical conclusion": Santa works in a different time-space continuum. A dandy answer for inquiring minds, don't you think?
