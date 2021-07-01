Many have been wondering where beloved local artist Bill W. Dodge — whose colorful folk art paintings and of Astoria scenes grace the walls of several local homes — has been these last few years. The answer is: Right here on the North Coast, in Warrenton. And yes, he is still painting.
But he is also well-known outside our area. Did you know that cruise boat travelers see his work aboard Queen of the West? One of his original paintings is hanging aboard.
When asked, he also told the Ear that several celebrities own his original works, including Maureen Reagan, former President Ronald Reagan's daughter; opera great Beverly Sills; Broadway Tony winner Dorothy Loudon; and Ruth Warrick of "All My Children'' and Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" fame.
One of his paintings hangs in the famous Manhattan restaurant, Sardi's. In 1988, he was invited to the White House to bring a painted wooden egg for the annual Easter Egg Roll. His egg is now in the Smithsonian collection of wooden eggs.
Keep your eyes open, as he will soon announce an exhibit introducing a series of signed early works, quite unlike his highly detailed Astoria series, at the Angi D. Wildt Gallery at 106 10th St. Many of these prints have never been exhibited before, including a metal sandwich box, "the very first thing" he ever painted, in 1961.
Before becoming an artist, "I started out wanting to be a movie star," he recalled. "After all, I was born in a Charlie Chaplin's movie studio, where my dad was a member of the electrical crew."
Good thing for all of us, who so enjoy his work, that he chose painting, instead. To be continued next week …