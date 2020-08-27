Fun rerun: The Oregon Coast Project's dive team hopes to solve a local World War II mystery: Did the submarine chaser SC-536 (pictured, before it was renamed) sink a Japanese submarine off the Oregon Coast in 1943?
Robert Wood, a sailor on the sub chaser (now the fishing vessel Moonlight Maid), insists that near Cape Lookout the SC-536 fired a depth charge at an enemy submarine that silenced the vessel below. Even though officers filed reports of the incident, the reports were later dismissed.
After discovering an "undersea structure," and compiling infrared images and sonar data that reinforce 1943 first-hand accounts, they are now in the final stages of identifying what might be the sunken submarine.
The team's blog is here: oregoncoastproject.wordpress.com
(In One Ear, 9/28/2012)
Note: This project seems to have fallen off the radar. Update next week.
