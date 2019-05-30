Bryan Wood posted an intriguing item on the Goonies Memorabilia Facebook page on May 23: He has an old 134-page “The Goonies” script postmarked as being mailed from Astoria on Dec. 11, 1984. Production on the movie ended in November 1984.
“(The script) was purchased in London in 1997 with a box of vinyl records and music memorabilia,” Bryan explained. “That buyer wanted the collection because it contained an original Led Zepplin ‘object’ which he wanted. When he was going through the box, he found the script. He put the script back in the box with most of the other stuff, and it sat there until a year ago,” when Bryan bought it from him.
But that’s all he knows about its history. “I have zero interest in trying to sell it,” he noted, “I’m just super curious what it is.”
Randell Widner (Sloth’s stunt double in “The Goonies”) noted that a shooting script would have different colored pages added or replaced that reflect changes. Nope, Bryan said, the pages are aged, once-white paper, and not copies.
What makes the script particularly interesting is that it includes scenes that never made it to the finished movie, like the octopus, gorilla and convenience store scenes. Which means it is possibly a pre-production script.
“So the best I can conclude is that this was printed by Warner Bros.,” Bryan surmised, “and someone in Astoria mailed it around the time of the movie’s production … the rest, you got me!” Anyone know who mailed it?
