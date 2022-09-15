The Sept. 16, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian reported two unusual phenomena that happened the day before.
• This little strip known as the Pacific coast has never had a cyclone nor a tornado, and never wants one, but what looked like a starter made things lively south of Genevieve Street (11th Street now) at 4 p.m. last week, just when the rain was falling several hundred feet a minute.
It seemed to come out of the brush, looked like a wreath of black vapor … and when it struck some old stumps back of Carl Hanson's, it sent them whirling, and the bark flying …
Then it swung down, made another scoop at the hillside back of Capt. Gray's and whirled northward toward Wahkiakum County, Washington Territory. If any children are missing, a note of inquiry to the postmaster at Cathlamet might bring glad tidings of the lost ones.
Note: Also that day, a similar wind incident occurred in the Alderbrook area, where August Norburg and a carpenter were at work inside a two-story house they were putting up … "(when) as quick as a lightning flash, a gust of wind from the south struck the building, which collapsed and fell in a shapeless mass."
Men who were nearby pulled Norburg out unhurt. The carpenter was not as fortunate; he was wedged under heavy beams. His injuries were so severe that he was not expected to survive.
"Such furious blows of wind are fortunately infrequent," the article concluded. "The air was still immediately before and after the miniature cyclone, and nothing else in the vicinity was disturbed except some trees growing near the house, which were torn up by the roots …"