Ear: Trees

The Sept. 16, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian reported two unusual phenomena that happened the day before.

• This little strip known as the Pacific coast has never had a cyclone nor a tornado, and never wants one, but what looked like a starter made things lively south of Genevieve Street (11th Street now) at 4 p.m. last week, just when the rain was falling several hundred feet a minute.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.