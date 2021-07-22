In One Ear: Who goes there? By Elleda Wilson The Astorian Elleda Wilson Author email Jul 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Astoria resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, found this currency (shown) while rummaging around in the Astoria underground in the vicinity of 14th Street and Marine Drive.According to Numista.com, this 75 kyat bill comes from the Socialist Republic of the Union of Burma (1974-1988), which was renamed Myanmar in 1989.On the front is Bogyoke Maj. Gen. Aung San (1915-1947), founder of the modern Burmese army, along with a pair of guardian Chinthe lions.On the back is a Buddhist deity, Lawkanat, which Numista says is "the Guardian Spirit of the Universe, symbol of peace, joy, prosperity and artistry."How the monty wound up in Astoria's underground is anyone's guess.What else did the explorer see? Lots of discarded old Mason jars and car oil cans, and a very old wagon with wooden wheels … but no other people."It feels like hell in the underground," he recalled. "It's hot!" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guardian Spirit Artistry Lawkanat Military Transports Prosperity Joy Chinthe Resident Symbol Astoria Worship Deity Explorer Aung San Maj. Gen. Elleda Wilson Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Elleda Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the city'It would belong to our community'Photo: A celebration of lifeAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Deaths: July 17, 2021Weekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade itemsObituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaOn Instagram, a backyard window into Astoria's urban wild Images Videos