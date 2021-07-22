Ear: Burma

An Astoria resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, found this currency (shown) while rummaging around in the Astoria underground in the vicinity of 14th Street and Marine Drive.

According to Numista.com, this 75 kyat bill comes from the Socialist Republic of the Union of Burma (1974-1988), which was renamed Myanmar in 1989.

On the front is Bogyoke Maj. Gen. Aung San (1915-1947), founder of the modern Burmese army, along with a pair of guardian Chinthe lions.

On the back is a Buddhist deity, Lawkanat, which Numista says is "the Guardian Spirit of the Universe, symbol of peace, joy, prosperity and artistry."

How the monty wound up in Astoria's underground is anyone's guess.

What else did the explorer see? Lots of discarded old Mason jars and car oil cans, and a very old wagon with wooden wheels … but no other people.

"It feels like hell in the underground," he recalled. "It's hot!"

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column.