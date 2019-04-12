Local artist Bill W. Dodge, who just turned 86, is definitely retirement age — but what’s he doing instead?
“I’m making my first ever Second Saturday Art Walk appearance this weekend at Luminari Arts, at 1133 Commercial St.,” he said, “and expanding the distribution of my fine art prints.”
For over a decade, the Columbia River Maritime Museum has sold his work in its Museum Store. “The museum will continue to exclusively represent my Astoria, nautical and scenes of the local area,” he explained, “but Luminari Arts is now representing my original paintings.” The originals include his comical cat print series and his warm-folksy Americana depictions.
“For this upcoming Art Walk, I will display a very limited number of prints dating back almost half a century, recently discovered hidden away in my studio,” he noted. “This collection includes the only one remaining copy of a piece used to decorate the set of the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ for which I provided art during a four-year period in the l970s.”
The photo shown is from 2011, when the Silver Salmon Grille was transformed into the soap’s Pine Valley Inn to honor the last episode of the show. Bill is pictured with Laurie Martin, who is holding a piece of hanging art used for the permanent sets of the characters Cliff and Nina on the show.
And, as if being in this new gallery wasn’t enough extra work for the artist (who apparently doesn’t believe in retirement), he is just wrapping up production of a line of coffee mugs featuring a special Astoria design (inset) which will be available in May.
Bill will greet Art Walk visitors to Luminari Arts between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, so why not go say hello?
