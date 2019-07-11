The latest, and most intriguing, Bigfoot sightings are on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota, where a woman says the critter has been harassing her at night by pounding on the walls of her trailer and grunting, Inforum.com reports (bit.ly/NDbigfoot).
The picture shown, of something, was taken with a trail camera. “She says it was 7, 8 feet tall. Probably about 400, 500 pounds,” Tom Biscardi Jr., of Searching for Bigfoot, Inc. (searchingforbigfoot.com), said, and it was all black, with a “pudgy nose.”
Biscardi, a well-known U.S. sasquatch seeker, turned up to investigate with a film crew — he’s making a documentary about the elusive beastie. Intrigued, WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota, reported on his visit.
Traps were set, but the big guy eluded even the very persistent Mr. Biscardi and his cameras. “You may not believe,” he noted. “That’s OK. If you get the opportunity to see this creature, it’ll stick with you for the rest of your life.”
Meanwhile, Bigfoot or not, the woman and her family are staying put. Stay tuned.
