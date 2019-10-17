"Alas, despite the generous top-of-the-fold coverage given to the dastardly theft of our beloved skeleton, it has not yet turned back up," Tony Kischner, owner of Astoria's Bridgewater Bistro, wrote.
He's referring to a story that ran in this column on Sept. 19, about the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Skeleton, who had dangled from a rope below the glass floor inset by the Bistro's fireplace for about four years.
"Whodunnit?" he asked at the time. "Was it actually shanghaied? Could it just be a prank? A disgruntled employee? I have no idea, but I would love to find out, and I'm even willing to offer a free meal for any credible information that leads me to a) my beloved skeleton, or b) the culprit." No answer ensued.
"I could not envision not having a skeleton hanging below the glass floor for Halloween, so I recently purchased another one," he reported. "Since I could also not envision risking my life again to climb a tall ladder under the building at low tide, I reached out to fearless Jonathan Swann, a former employee who now works at Brim's Farm and Garden.
"Jonathan cheerfully tied a hangman's noose around Mr. Skeleton's neck, quickly climbed up the ladder and attached him very securely to the beam below the floor." The new Mr. Skeleton is pictured.
"We feel almost whole again," he added, "but still wonder … whodunit?"
