Want to scare yourself silly, and it’s not even Halloween? Go to opb.org/aftershock, type in your address, and a customized report turns up on what to expect, and how to prepare for a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting.
For example, when typing in The Daily Astorian’s address, the predictions are that water and sewer services will not be restored for three years; health care facilities will take about two years. Your emergency kit needs to have four weeks of supplies, including 28 gallons of water and 84 meals per person.
Go ahead, type in your own address. You might not be as prepared as you think you are.
