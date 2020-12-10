"If anyone knows the name of the lady in this picture," Kim Minkoff posted on Facebook recently, with the photo shown, " Jon Norgaard will buy you a cheeseburger, fries and a milkshake!"
Kim received several replies to her inquiry, most of which identified the two men. On the left is John McGowan. Kim Supple identified the man on the right.
"Fred Sandoz was an executive with Bumble Bee Seafoods, and brother of Tom Sandoz, who was president of Bumble Bee," she wrote. "He lived in Astoria for many years with his wife, Grace. He was my husband Dan Supple's grandfather." (A separate photo of the two men can be found at bit.ly/McGSand.)
The photo, which is on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, "was taken circa 1950, probably late 40s," Jeff Smith, the museum's curator explained. "It was for a Super Market Institute trade show, location unidentified." The mystery lady is only named as "Bumble Bee Woman."
Jon wants to know who she is for his encyclopedic website, bit.ly/HistoricFishing, which documents the history of West Coast fishing in photos. What started as a labor of love now has over 15,000 images.
Jon told the Ear several years ago that he's "loved boats, fishing and fishermen all my life." He got his inspiration for the project when he was driving back to Astoria one day, and realized that "if I had grandchildren, I had no way to show them them what I love."
There were "too many good things, and a way of life — people were positive and joyous — it's all gone." With the website, he hopes to "bring it all back, preserve the history of the industry and make sure that everybody is remembered." Including the "Bumble Bee Woman."
Know who she is? Please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Remember, a cheeseburger, fries and a milkshake are at stake here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.