Richard Botteri, a retired lawyer who lives in Portland, offered up a history mystery, for someone to hopefully solve, about an Italian woman who lived in Seaside in the 1950s who had a connection to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini (pictured). Below is the short version of his story; the full version is at bit.ly/BMusso
In 1955 or 1956, an Italian naval vessel visited Portland (or Astoria), and the Italian woman invited members of the crew to a barbecue at her home. Richard's aunt, mother and sister also attended; he was deemed too young to go.
It rained during the event, so his relatives and their hostess gathered in the kitchen, where his aunt asked about the woman's Mussolini connection. Richard's sister remembers the story.
In 1943, when World War II was going badly for Italy, the woman was Mussolini's secretary and lover. Mussolini had been removed as head of the Fascist Party and was already in trouble. Worse yet, he had been summoned by King Victor Emmanuel III, who had Mussolini summarily arrested and imprisoned at a hotel up in the mountains. Adolf Hitler rescued him, but Mussolini still came to a bad end later.
"The generally accepted history is that Mussolini did not expect to have any repercussions when he went to visit the king," Richard wrote. "However, the woman's story suggests something different. She accompanied him to the meeting, but stayed outside. He warned her that he might be taken prisoner, and if that happened, she was … (to) not look at him, or acknowledge him in any way.
"She waited in a park nearby, sitting on a swing, attracting no attention. When she saw Mussolini being taken away, she remained in the distance without moving or saying anything. He did not look in her direction. They drove him off. She never saw him again. If her story is true, Mussolini was aware he might be taken. This changes the history of this turbulent time in Italy's past."
Richard and his sister hope to learn the name of the Italian woman (or of any of her family members), and find out how she wound up in Seaside. If you can help, contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com