Some may recall that Astoria, a film star in her own right, was also featured in the movie "Into the Wild," filmed from April to November 2006.
The movie, directed by Sean Penn, starred Emile Hirsch as misguided wanderer Chris McCandless, who in 1992 spent his last 114 days alone, and starving to death, in a bus near Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
The dilapidated 1940s vintage Fairbanks city bus wound up in the wild when it was put there to be used as a shelter for a road construction project. It was abandoned when the project ended in 1961, according to the Anchorage Daily News (bit.ly/wildbus).
Since McCandless' death, and the notoriety brought to his sad fate by the 1996 book "Into the Wild" by John Krakauer, and then again by the film, the bus has become an attractive nuisance, despite its remote location.
There have been 15 bus-related search and rescue missions between 2009 and 2017, and two deaths, according to the the Washington Post (wapo.st/2V7Ooya). One woman was swept away crossing a nearby river trying to get to it in 2019; another drowned in the same river in 2010.
The decision was reluctantly made to remove the bus, and store it someplace safe. The exact location has not been revealed yet. The Alaska National Guard did the bus transport honors, and two of their photos are shown.
Krakauer visited the bus in 1993, while researching his book. At the time, McCandless' possessions were still there, but since then, the bus has been repeatedly vandalized.
"It really gobsmacked me," Krakauer told The Washington Post when he heard the bus had been removed. "This place has been desecrated, and now it's been obliterated. But it's really tragic people keep dying doing stupid stuff."
"I wish the bus could have remained how it was," he added. "But I wrote the book that ruined it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.