From The Daily Astorian, April 3, 1883:
• We learn that William De Peyster Stagg died at New York on Wednesday in his 90th year. In 1811, Stagg went with others, in the employ of John Jacob Astor, on a voyage to the Pacific coast in search of furs, and was detained by the British cruisers during the year 1812. He was one of the party which founded this city … (Fort Astoria is pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library).
Note: Stagg's father, Maj. John Stagg, was assistant adjutant-general in the Revolutionary Army and private secretary to Gen. George Washington at Valley Forge during the winter of 1776. He was named after his uncle, Ensign William De Peyster, who was struck by a bolt of lightening and killed while sleeping in a tent in Manhattan's Bowery, also in 1776; the ensign's knee-buckle, marked during the incident, became a family heirloom.
After his detainment by the British during the outbreak of the War of 1812, Stagg finally managed to sail away from Fort Astoria on a vessel under his own command. His obituary notes that after leaving the Pacific Northwest, "he finally joined the U.S. Navy and followed the sea until old age, with its infirmities, came on." He was buried at Sailors’ Snug Harbor Cemetery in Staten Island, New York. (bit.ly/WmStagg)
