Ear: Windwings

Pyxis Ocean, built in 2017 and chartered by Cargill Ocean Transportation, is on its maiden voyage after being fitted with hard sails called WindWings by BAR Technologies, marinelog.com reports.

WindWings, which are manufactured by Yara Marine Technologies, are large, rigid sails measuring up to about 148 feet high that are fitted on cargo ships' decks to harness the wind.

Tags