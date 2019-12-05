"Here are a few unique creatures we have been finding on the beach lately," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium (seasideaquarium.com) wrote in an email that included her photos of the critters, which are shown.
"Heteropods: Carinaria japonica (pictured, upper left) — These strange-looking creatures are a type of pelagic (open ocean) sea snail. They have a greatly reduced shell and a small swimming fin which the animal uses to propel itself forward. A pair of well-developed eyes aid them in capturing salps and copepods.
"Gastroteridae: Gastropteron pacificum Pacific wingfoot snail (pictured upper right) — Also known as a sea butterfly, the Pacific stomach wing snail spends most of its adult life buried in soft sediment on the seafloor. When young, or disturbed by a predator, this sea snail can flap its 'wings' (foot lobes) and enter into the water column.
"And, Leptosynapta clarki: Skin breathing sea cucumbers (pictured, bottom) — These strange-looking sea cucumbers bury themselves in the sand, and when the surf gets really big, they get dredged up and wind up on the beach. They are referred to as skin-breathing sea cucumbers because unlike other sea cucumbers, they they lack respiratory structures and absorb oxygen through their skin."
What are you finding on the beach these days?
