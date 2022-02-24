• A subscriber asks: "where will you find a coal mine to develop, near Astoria?"… We reply at Oak Point, Columbia City, and in the vicinity of Knappa, and on the Nehalem, 25 miles from here. We have not see either one of the mines, but … others have.
Note: In 1892, the Northwest Mining Review contains a piece by the editor titled, "Knappa, Oregon," which proclaims that although the area is "almost an unexplored wilderness," its access to the Columbia River would be advantageous to development.
"… Within a short quarter of a mile" of Knappa are "fine indications of coal, which is supposed to be the continuation of the Nehalem coal beds, which are directly south about 30 miles distant."
Samples from another coal bed nearby were sent to Portland and San Francisco for testing, and found to be a "superior quality of lignite," a type of coal used by blacksmiths and popular for "parlor use" because it doesn't leave residue on the hands.
Better yet, the coal beds were near deep water, not far from the proposed railroad's path, and were ultimately "the best and most convenient outlook for coal on any railroad in the Northwest."
Coal and iron had also been found along Big Creek in Knappa, which "is the shortest and easiest route into the great forests along its banks and into the Nehalem country."
And yet, reports of actual coal mining in the area are, so far, not found. Perhaps that is because a 1981 study for the U.S. Geological Survey concluded: "Coal occurs in many places in Oregon, but the only large reserves of high quality are in the Coos Bay and Eden Ridge coal fields in southwestern Oregon."
The Northwest Mining writer may have indulged in wishful thinking about coal mining in Knappa, but he was spot on about development: "… The almost impenetrable forests will disappear, and in their stead, well-tilled farms and gardens and orchards will greet the eye."