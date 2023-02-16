Ear: Marty

Martha “Marty” Lavonne Benthin Evans has been missing for 33 years. According to The Doe Network, Evans, 33, left the High Climber Room Lounge in Knappa on Feb. 10, 1990, driving a 1984 brown Ford Ranger truck, license plate number PNB116, and vanished.

“Law enforcement at the time told (our) family that she had voluntarily disappeared and refused to take a missing person report,” her sister, Linda Benthin-Weirup, recalled.

