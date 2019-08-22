Wondering about all those crab shells on the beaches? The Seaside Aquarium has the answer.
Aside from ocean upwellings — when sediment from the bottom gets tossed onto beaches — the large amount of shells on the beach is caused by molting, when crabs outgrow their shells and shed them to grow a new one. Photos of crab molts are shown, courtesy of Seaside Aquarium.
“While some (of the crab) are dead, a majority of the crab shells are just molts,” the aquarium explained about the mess on the beach. “… Some crabs do die while molting. When crabs molt they leave their gills and eye sockets, making them appear more like dead crabs than molts.
“Molting begins with a secretion of hormones from the female crab, after which both female and male crabs fast. Surviving off of its fat reserves, a crab will absorb as much calcium from its shell as possible, which aids in the development of the crab’s new shell.
“When the crab is ready to evacuate its old shell, a fracture opens along the underside of the back, and the crab literally backs out of its shell. The crab’s new shell — which was developing while the crab was fasting — is soft and flexible. The crab expands its new shell by filling its body cavity with water.”
Now defenseless, the crab buries itself in the sand until the shell hardens (several days) then starts feeding again to restore fat and replace water with muscle. As the crab grows, the cycle repeats.
And … “adult crab populations tend to molt simultaneously, with the females molting in the spring and males molting in the summer.” Now you know.
