Fun rerun: ABC World News with Diane Sawyer was doing a segment on how to protect your phone, and included a clip from the video "LifeProof iPhone 4S Case Extreme Stress Test" (tinyurl.com/camlifeproof) that Seasider Cameron McKirdy (pictured) made for his website, www.SurvivalBros.com
Being on the national news would be a "Wow!" if not for one little thing — ABC credited Cameron’s clip to someone named Cory Kensinger. See it here: tinyurl.com/ABCbooboo
However, Cameron is unruffled. "As for being on the World News, it was a special event, but I like to think I make the news," he observed. "However, I screamed out loud when I read the email from Diane Sawyer's crew. I love being on TV, and entertaining."
"Stay tuned,” he declared. "The best is yet to come." (In One Ear, June 6, 2014)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.