Ear: Cameron

Fun rerun: ABC World News with Diane Sawyer was doing a segment on how to protect your phone, and included a clip from the video "LifeProof iPhone 4S Case Extreme Stress Test" (tinyurl.com/camlifeproof) that Seasider Cameron McKirdy (pictured) made for his website, www.SurvivalBros.com

Being on the national news would be a "Wow!" if not for one little thing — ABC credited Cameron’s clip to someone named Cory Kensinger. See it here: tinyurl.com/ABCbooboo

However, Cameron is unruffled. "As for being on the World News, it was a special event, but I like to think I make the news," he observed. "However, I screamed out loud when I read the email from Diane Sawyer's crew. I love being on TV, and entertaining."

"Stay tuned,” he declared. "The best is yet to come." (In One Ear, June 6, 2014)

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.