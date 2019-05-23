The Mount St. Helens volcano erupted 39 years ago, on May 18, 1980, blanketing Astoria in a snow storm of ash.
In 2014, The Columbian of Vancouver, Washington, ran a story about the discovery of a roll of film of aerial shots taken of the smoldering crater about five weeks before the eruption by one of ihe paper’s photographers, Reid Blackburn (tinyurl.com/volcanofilm). He is shown, inset, along with the contact sheet from the roll, courtesy of The Columbian.
Sadly, the photographer was killed while sitting in his car, in the blast zone, when the volcano erupted. His camera was later found, but his film of the event had been destroyed.
The roll of unprocessed film taken in April had been set aside in a storage box, but there was no way to know until it was developed if the film was usable. “I was astonished to see how well the film showed up,” the paper’s film editor at the time, Troy Wayrynen, said.
The film likely would not have been found at all if a photo editor working on a geology book hadn’t contacted the paper wanting a photo of a logjam taken the day of the eruption. While searching for the requested image, a photo assistant found a paper bag containing some of Blackburn’s negatives and the roll of film.
When she saw the cannister, the assistant thought: “Wouldn’t it be cool if we found what was on it?” Yes, indeed.
