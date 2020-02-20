Well, OK, folks here's a bit of a contest for you from TMZ.com. The question of the day is: "Ever wanted to put your seemingly useless talents to good use?"
There's a $5,000 bonanza for the talent video of "unique skills" they like the best in their "Show Us Your Talent" contest. The winner will also appear on the show "TMZ on TV." Two staffers are shown, courtesy of TMZ, displaying their skills.
You can only submit one video, and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The entry form and rules are here: tmz.com/pages/talent
"… We're looking for a video no longer than 90 seconds," the website says, "and also … something we can broadcast without getting fined by the FCC. So keep it clean, people. Anything nifty, neat, clever or awe-inspiring will do just fine … Wow us, will ya?"
