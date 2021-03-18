Two men in dory had a very close call on March 9. A report came in at 10:18 a.m. that a boat had capsized in the ocean near Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. Deputies Dennis Greiner and Ben Berger responded. Here's what happened:
That morning, a fisherman was determined to retrieve his crab gear and launched his 21-foot dory Jomar into the surf, despite being warned by fellow dorymen that it wasn't safe. Although he took an observer along with him, neither one of them was wearing a life jacket. Luckily, they were wearing wetsuits.
On their third attempt to get out through the surf, water came in over the bow. Deciding maybe the sea really was too rough, after all, the fisherman turned around to head for shore. In the process, so much water poured in over the transom that bailing became useless.
At that point, the fisherman tried using the motor, but it was too late. The boat was sinking. There was only one recourse: They jumped overboard and swam for it. As he explained to Deputy Greiner, he "ghost-rided the whip to the beach, man, jumped out and that was it."
Fortunately, both men were experienced surfers and swam to the beach unhurt. The Jomar did not fare nearly as well, and broke apart. A photo is shown, courtesy of the sheriff's office.
"We make tough decisions every day," noted an experienced dory fisherman, who witnessed the drama unfolding. "Sometimes we make the wrong call."
Deputy Greiner's response to the morning's narrow escape was far pithier: "Your livelihood is not worth your life."