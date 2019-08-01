‘My son-in-law snapped this photo (shown) while watching a segment of ‘Live PD’ from Greene County, Missouri,” Dan Sealy wrote. “The suspect is wearing a Seaside, Oregon, hoodie.”
At first, the Ear wasn’t so sure about the hoodie, as it isn’t too legible, but a short internet search allayed all doubt. It is, indeed, a Seaside hoodie. You can see the actual clip, “Hot Box,” from Season 3, at bit.ly/PDhotbox
The couple in question were stopped for sitting in a car for two hours; the neighbors got concerned and reported it to the police. When the driver rolled down the window, a gust of marijuana smoke blew out — hence the “hot box” title.
Mr. Driver was cited and released for having a pot stash he had apparently forgotten about; Ms. Seaside Hoodie was not charged.
