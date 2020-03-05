From the Saturday, March 5, 1881 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• We are informed that portions of the wreck of the steamer Clatsop Chief and the barge which was in tow at the time of the disastrous collision lie stranded above St. Helens. The name of the fourth unfortunate man has not yet been ascertained. None of the bodies, so far as known, have yet been recovered.
Notes: A little research in the March 2, 1881 edition offered an explanation of what happened. The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. the night before, on the Columbia River about 10 miles north of St. Helens.
The Clatsop Chief's master, Capt. William E. Mitchell said his vessel, with signal lights on, was heading downriver, and the steamship Oregon was steaming upriver when the collision occurred. Mitchell decided to go on the port side of the Oregon, but said the Oregon signaled that he should go on the starboard side, instead.
Mitchell turned the wheel hard to comply, but before he could get past the Oregon's bow, the Oregon hit the scow midship, cutting it in half "like a knife," then plowed into the Clatsop Chief, cutting it almost in half.
The Oregon had, indeed, sounded her alarm when a collision was imminent (which was probably the "signal" Mitchell thought he heard) and tried to avoid hitting the Clatsop Chief by reversing her propeller, but the forward momentum was far too great to stop in time.
Both the Clatsop Chief and the scow filled quickly with water and sank. Thirteen men wound up in the river; lifeboats sent out from the Oregon could only save nine.
On March 3, 1881, The Daily Astorian placed the blame for the collision on the Clatsop Chief's captain for "a lack of judgment" for cutting across the Oregon's bow. An investigation by the board of pilot commissioners was anticipated.
