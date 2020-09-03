From The Daily Astorian, Sept. 4, 1883:
• Capt. A.L. Stream is in the city. He … won distinction November 1881 for rescuing the crew of the Lammerlaw, which was wrecked in the vicinity of the life station. The English government ordered that he and three of his crew should be sent a medal for their bravery on the occasion.
Note: The three-masted iron barque Lammerlaw's demise was caused by an error made by her master, Capt. Robert Pringle.
On Oct. 26, 1881, Pringle thought he spotted the light on Cape Hancock (now Cape Disappointment). Navigational sighting was difficult because the sun was obscured . Nonetheless, by midnight on Oct. 29, the captain figured he was 25 miles from Cape Hancock. He left the first mate in charge, telling him to note when 20 fathoms of depth was called.
At 4 a.m. Oct. 30, the second mate came on watch. Soon the depth was measured at 19 fathoms, and the man aloft reported a light on the port side of the ship. The captain was summoned; he assumed it was Cape Hancock's light.
There were breakers, and the report was 11 fathoms, so the captain turned the ship into what he thought was Baker's Bay. At 5:30 a.m., they ran aground.
Actually, they were stuck on the Middle Sands of Shoalwater Bay. Pringle had mistaken the lighthouse on Toke Point, Washington, for Cape Hancock.
On the afternoon of Oct. 31, Stream rescued the Lammerlaw's crew, and the ship was abandoned. She was declared a total wreck, and her captain censured.
